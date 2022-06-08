Community gardens alleviate high produce costs

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gas prices isn’t the only commodity increasing due to inflation, you might have noticed your grocery bill is higher usual.

Since 2009 Bismarck has operated six community gardens helping give those in the community with limited yard space the opportunity to plant and grow their own food.

“Well I think it just great for some parts of community it’s not possible for them to have gardens in their property, the convenance doesn’t allow so having a community garden on a public piece of property is the only way they can possibly grow their own plant material,” operations director of Bismarck Parks and Recreation David Myer said.

Some people are utilizing the community gardens because of rising food costs.

“It saves a lot but especially with the high food prices now it’s great to have homegrown vegetables and stuff,” gardener Al Bron said.

Bron has been utilizing one of those plots for 10 years now to grow his own vegetables. This year he chose to plant potatoes, squash, and beets.

According to the USDA’s Food Prices Outlook for March 2022, all food prices are predicted to increase, with fresh fruit and vegetables expected to see a three to four percent growth. For many people the community gardens help source fresh goods year-round.

“I just need some extra food for the winter, my wife cans approximately 300 pints of foods,” Bron said.

Usually there is a waiting list for plots in the Bismarck community gardens, but this year there is still a few vacant at the Missouri Valley Complex.

“It varies I think this year a few empty lots but most of the time they pretty much fill them all up,” Bron said.

Gardeners at the community gardens are planting lots of potatoes this year, but there’s also lots of tomatoes carrots and cucumbers starting to sprout.

With a few lots in the community gardens still empty, there is room for more plants. If interested contact the Bismarck Parks and Rec department to see where you can rent a spot. https://www.bisparks.org/parks-trails/community-gardens/

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.