Advertisement

BSC students lend maintenance crews a hand, get valuable real-world experience

(kfyr)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lots of us learn better by doing, rather than listening to someone tell us how to do a task.

At Bismarck State College, they’ve taken hands-on learning to a new level and in the process, they’ve managed to better prepare students for their careers, and saved the college a little money, and given their staff a more time to focus on other projects.

This is where Lucas Webb learns best.

“I’m more of a hands-on person,” said Webb, as he climbed a ladder to remove ceiling tiles.

On this day, he’s getting some real hands-on learning changing filters in the National Energy Center of Excellence building at Bismarck State College. He and his classmates in BSC’s Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) program are changing all the filters here. While they’ve got the ceiling open, they’re also checking for any other issues.

“We’re looking for things like compressors being bad being loud. Anything that sounds weird or funky, and noting that,” said Webb.

This is work these students will be doing on a regular basis once they complete their coursework. Much of that coursework is in the classroom, but hands-on experiences like this will set them up for success.

“We can only learn so much in the classroom and out of a book. It is very important that these guys are getting in front of the units that they’re going to be seeing in the field over and over again, so that they’re a little bit more aware of what to look for when they get out in the in their jobs,” explained Ryan Okerson, HVAC instructor at BSC.

They also get a close up look at this building’s heating a cooling system. Maintenance tech Darin Hendrickson is happy to show these students around, because having them do this work, means his crews can focus on other tasks.

“We’re so busy in other buildings. It just takes us so long to do this,” Hendrickson said.

It will take the students about two or three days to change all the filters.  This is work they’ll likely do again, only next time, they won’t be students.

The HVAC program at BSC is a 10-and-a-half-month program. It’s limited to 16 students, and there’s been a wait list to get into the program for the past several years.

To learn more, visit bismarckstate.edu/academics/programs/hvac/

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pool incident
Teen paralyzed after accident in pool; mom implores parents to be vigilant
Cherry Blossom Massage in Bismarck
Additional details revealed in Bismarck massage parlor prostitution case; investigator explains human trafficking concern
Bismarck fatal crash
15-year-old dies in crash on Century Avenue and Ontario Lane in Bismarck
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices
Charles Bearstail
Body found in Lake Sakakawea identified as Charles Bearstail

Latest News

10PM Sportscast 6/7/2022
10PM Sportscast 6/7/2022
Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at a CPAC event in 2021 (file)
Noem wins Republican nomination for South Dakota governor
high gas prices
Record-high gas prices turn some in Minot to public transit
pro's pointer
Pro's Pointer #6: keeping live bait alive