BSC students lend maintenance crews a hand, get valuable real-world experience

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lots of us learn better by doing, rather than listening to someone tell us how to do a task.

At Bismarck State College, they’ve taken hands-on learning to a new level and in the process, they’ve managed to better prepare students for their careers, and saved the college a little money, and given their staff a more time to focus on other projects.

This is where Lucas Webb learns best.

“I’m more of a hands-on person,” said Webb, as he climbed a ladder to remove ceiling tiles.

On this day, he’s getting some real hands-on learning changing filters in the National Energy Center of Excellence building at Bismarck State College. He and his classmates in BSC’s Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) program are changing all the filters here. While they’ve got the ceiling open, they’re also checking for any other issues.

“We’re looking for things like compressors being bad being loud. Anything that sounds weird or funky, and noting that,” said Webb.

This is work these students will be doing on a regular basis once they complete their coursework. Much of that coursework is in the classroom, but hands-on experiences like this will set them up for success.

“We can only learn so much in the classroom and out of a book. It is very important that these guys are getting in front of the units that they’re going to be seeing in the field over and over again, so that they’re a little bit more aware of what to look for when they get out in the in their jobs,” explained Ryan Okerson, HVAC instructor at BSC.

They also get a close up look at this building’s heating a cooling system. Maintenance tech Darin Hendrickson is happy to show these students around, because having them do this work, means his crews can focus on other tasks.

“We’re so busy in other buildings. It just takes us so long to do this,” Hendrickson said.

It will take the students about two or three days to change all the filters. This is work they’ll likely do again, only next time, they won’t be students.

The HVAC program at BSC is a 10-and-a-half-month program. It’s limited to 16 students, and there’s been a wait list to get into the program for the past several years.

To learn more, visit bismarckstate.edu/academics/programs/hvac/

