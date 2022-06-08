Advertisement

BREAKING: Minot Police make arrest in connection with threats to Trinity Hospital

(Associated Press)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot police said they arrested a 36-year-old man Tuesday in connection with online threats made to Trinity Hospital, and a further investigation turned up firearms and “suspected explosive devices” at the man’s residence.

According to Minot Police, they arrested David Wierenga, of Minot, at his place of employment Tuesday morning without incident. He faces charges of C-felony terrorizing, as well as A-misdemeanors of menacing and harassment, stemming from the original threat.

Police said that, after his arrest, investigators found a firearm in his vehicle, along with seven firearms and suspected explosive devices at his residence.

The Minot Police bomb team, along with Minot Air Force EOD, secured the devices.

Police said Wierenga was also charged with two counts of unlawful possession of an explosive device and eight counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, as he was prohibited from owning a firearm due to a previous court order.

According to online court records, Wierenga has an initial appearance scheduled for Thursday afternoon on the initial series of charges.

This is a developing story. Check back with Your News Leader for updates.

Previous Coverage: Trinity Health lifts lockdown at hospital locations

