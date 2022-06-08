Advertisement

Body found in Lake Sakakawea identified as Charles Bearstail

Charles Bearstail
Charles Bearstail(KMOT)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW TOWN, N.D. – A body found in Lake Sakakawea over the weekend has been positively identified as Charles Bearstail, a kayaker who went missing in April, according to authorities on the Fort Berthold Reservation.

The 64-year-old Bearstail was reported missing April 27. His truck was located days later at Four Bears Point, and search crews later located a kayak and paddle likely used by him.

On Saturday, a boater discovered a body along the shoreline, roughly three miles south of the Four Bears Bridge. The person’s remains were transported to Bismarck for autopsy.

In a release Tuesday, the incident commanders said his immediate family has been notified. They expressed their condolences to the family, and thanked the volunteers from more than two dozen organizations across three states that aided in the search.

The MHA Emergency Operations Center said Bearstail’s cause and manner of death is pending investigation.

