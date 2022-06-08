Advertisement

Basin Electric board approves half-billion dollar project for western North Dakota

Transmission lines
Transmission lines(Courtesy: Basin Electric)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Basin Electric announced it will invest nearly a half-billion dollars in infrastructure in western North Dakota. They will begin work on three major projects to build two transmission projects, and a substation across western North Dakota. The project was green-lighted as populations and demand continue to grow in that area.

“These projects are necessary due to the added load growth that our members will be experiencing in the next five to ten years. That’s both in the residential, commercial, oil and gas as well as datacenter crypto,” said Jeremy Severson, manager of Transmission Services at Basin Electric.

The project will be funded by the members of the Southwest Power Pool, or SPP, which Basic Electric is part of, but customers in the area won’t see a jump in their energy bills.

“We had these projects in our financial forecast, ten-year financial forecast, so we do not foresee any rate increases as part of these projects,” added Severson.

The project will install a substation near Wheelock, North Dakota, and transmission lines near Stanton and Tioga, North Dakota. This means more reliable power and improved well-being of the grid. They say after they are done surveying, and all easements and permits are obtained they will be able to bring the construction phase of the project.

If everything stays on schedule, Basin Electric anticipates the substation near Wheelock will be energized in 2024 and the transmission lines will be finished by 2025.

