Zoogoers get “Wild About Safety” in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – Kids had a chance to learn about safety and the work their local first responders do at the Roosevelt Park Zoo on Tuesday.

Children were able to meet first responders and learn about the safety equipment that they use daily at the “Wild about Safety” event.

There were games, activities, and displays as well. Safe Kids Minot is a newer program and organizers wanted to teach kids about safety in a fun environment.

“Safe Kids Minot is a nonprofit organization that’s lead by Trinity Health meaning that’s what my office is, they provide financial support things like that for Safe Kids Minot its mission is to prevent unintentional injuries to kids less than 19 years old,” said Amber Emerson, Safe Kids Coordinator.

Staff at the zoo said they have fun offering free days so that everyone in the community can participate.

“There are many corporate community members who have taken on a free day like this in the past and so we can expect up to 4,000 people on a free day. It can get exciting here at the zoo. Its a really fun thing to offer the community,” said Jennifer Kleen, Roosevelt Park Zoo Director.

Safe kids Minot will be hosting other events throughout the summer.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.