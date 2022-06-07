Advertisement

Three pets killed in Minot mobile home fire

(kfyr)
By Brian Gray
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A fire in southeast Minot damaged a mobile home and caused the death of three family pets. Fire crews responded to a report of flames coming from a mobile home on Monday at the Jefferson Mobile Home Park.

Crews had to break down the front door to put out the fire, as no one was home at the time.

Two dogs and one snake died because of the fire, which remains under investigation.

