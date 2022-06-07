Advertisement

Record-high gas prices turn some in Minot to public transit

Minot busses
Minot busses(KMOT)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The recent skyrocket in gas prices is leading some in the Minot area to seek different ways to get around.

North Dakotans are paying more than $4.60 for regular gas and more than $5.30 for diesel according to gasbuddy.com.

“Right now, I didn’t even fill up my tank, I just probably put a little more than half. That’s honestly all I can afford right now,” said Mauricio Grado, a driver in Minot.

While prices are up at the pump, some may be looking for alternate modes of transportation like taking the bus.

The city of Minot’s bus system has seen more than a 33% increase in riders this year.

“An adult bus pass costs $36 for a month. Thirty-six dollars doesn’t even get you 10 gallons of gas in your car now, so you can go a lot further for that same dollar amount on the bus than you can in your car,” said Brian Horinka, city of Minot transit superintendent.

Riders like William Weiert said it’s a very cost-effective way to get around town.

“If you buy the passes, I am a senior and I get for 80 cents a ride,” said William Weiert, a bus rider.

The last time the transit system has seen a spike in riders to this extent was during the oil boom in the late 2000s.

“We were practically doubling in ridership when oil first hit the area, then when that slowed down, some of that tapered off and it leveled out quite a while for 10 years. Then with the pandemic, that hit us pretty hard, and now we are seeing an increase,” said Horinka.

Horinka predicts if prices at the pump keep rising, more people will turn to the bus.

The bus currently has six routes, taking riders throughout much of the city, and is looking to add more routes next summer if ridership stays up.

If you are interested in riding the bus, follow this link. 

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck fatal crash
15-year-old dies in crash on Century Avenue and Ontario Lane in Bismarck
Cherry Blossom Massage in Bismarck
Additional details revealed in Bismarck massage parlor prostitution case; investigator explains human trafficking concern
Motorcycle Crash
13-year-old girl and 35-year-old man from South Dakota seriously injured in motorcycle crash
Downtown Bismarck
Bismarck Renaissance Zone fails to get Burleigh County approval
Dylan Wetsch and his new horse, Canam
The surprise of a lifetime thanks to Make-A-Wish ND

Latest News

ND Game & Fish: avoid touching young wildlife
Zoogoers get “Wild About Safety” in Minot
Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance
Watching Your Wallet: Travel insurance could help if COVID impacts your trip
Minot names itself a Main Street Community