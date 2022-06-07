Record-high gas prices turn some in Minot to public transit

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The recent skyrocket in gas prices is leading some in the Minot area to seek different ways to get around.

North Dakotans are paying more than $4.60 for regular gas and more than $5.30 for diesel according to gasbuddy.com.

“Right now, I didn’t even fill up my tank, I just probably put a little more than half. That’s honestly all I can afford right now,” said Mauricio Grado, a driver in Minot.

While prices are up at the pump, some may be looking for alternate modes of transportation like taking the bus.

The city of Minot’s bus system has seen more than a 33% increase in riders this year.

“An adult bus pass costs $36 for a month. Thirty-six dollars doesn’t even get you 10 gallons of gas in your car now, so you can go a lot further for that same dollar amount on the bus than you can in your car,” said Brian Horinka, city of Minot transit superintendent.

Riders like William Weiert said it’s a very cost-effective way to get around town.

“If you buy the passes, I am a senior and I get for 80 cents a ride,” said William Weiert, a bus rider.

The last time the transit system has seen a spike in riders to this extent was during the oil boom in the late 2000s.

“We were practically doubling in ridership when oil first hit the area, then when that slowed down, some of that tapered off and it leveled out quite a while for 10 years. Then with the pandemic, that hit us pretty hard, and now we are seeing an increase,” said Horinka.

Horinka predicts if prices at the pump keep rising, more people will turn to the bus.

The bus currently has six routes, taking riders throughout much of the city, and is looking to add more routes next summer if ridership stays up.

If you are interested in riding the bus, follow this link.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.