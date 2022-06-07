Advertisement

North Dakota gas prices up $0.55 last month, $0.29 last week alone and hurricane season could make it worse

Bismarck gas station
Bismarck gas station(KFYR)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gas prices are up all over the country, breaking record after record, just as summer vacations get into full swing.

The average price for a gallon of gasoline in North Dakota rose $0.29 last week alone and $0.55 this month, bringing the average to more than $4.50 per gallon, and diesel topped the five and a half dollar mark.

Patrick De Hann is an oil and refined products analyst and an expert on the issues driving gasoline prices to record high levels. He says this is the largest increase we’ve seen since Russia invaded Ukraine at the end of February.

“Only maybe a handful of times have we ever seen such a significant jump as we’ve seen over the last week. Certainly, you can count on one hand how many times that’s happened,” said De Hann.

The massive imbalance of supply and demand has people feeling frustrated.

“Outrageous, absolutely outrageous. And something needs to be done A.S.A.P.,” said Greta Nelson of Bismarck.

”Yeah, I mean I cringe, you know,” said Bailey Reinke of Bismarck.

”Diesel’s outrageous, same as gas,” adds Bismarck resident, Brendin Monge.

Until gas prices stop climbing De Haan says there are a few things motorists can do to make the gas in their tank go further.

”Something as simple as driving less aggressively. Trying to limit your acceleration, the pedal doesn’t need to be to the metal. If you’re on the highway, try to slow down five, ten, even 15 miles per hour,” said De Haan.

Driving style can really impact how fuel-efficient your car’s engine is and can save you the equivalent of 50 cents to a dollar per gallon. He also adds that hurricane season is upon us and could cause even more disruptions to oil production and refining along the Gulf Coast, causing another round of price increases.

It’s tough to say what gas prices will look like in the future but, historically they rise in the summer because of increased demand.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck fatal crash
15-year-old dies in crash on Century Avenue and Ontario Lane in Bismarck
Motorcycle Crash
13-year-old girl and 35-year-old man from South Dakota seriously injured in motorcycle crash
House fire in Bismarck
UPDATE: One injured, dog dies in Sunday house fire in Bismarck
2 in critical condition after a crash between semi and pickup truck in Anamoose
Body located along Lake Sakakawea Saturday
Body recovered along Lake Sakakawea shoreline

Latest News

Dakota Access Pipeline
Court upholds ‘terrorism’ sentencing of Dakota Access Pipeline saboteur
a change of command
91st Missile Wing welcomes new commander
larks aim to bounce back
6PM Sportscast 6/6/22
weather 6/6
Evening Weather 6/6/22