Advertisement

ND Game & Fish: avoid touching young wildlife

(North Dakota Game and Fish Department)
By Kalie Paulus
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - MINOT, N.D. – During the next several weeks fawns, ducklings, cottontail rabbits, and songbirds will be more active.

North Dakota Game and Fish wants to caution people to leave possibly orphaned baby animals alone.

Often, it’s not abandoned or deserted, and the mother is probably nearby.

Citizens should steer clear from trying to rescue any young wildlife if they come across it alone.

Usually, the mother will reject the fawn if an unfamiliar scent is on it.

“Young wildlife is purposely put in secluded places by their parents to protect them from predators,” said Greg Gullickson.

With more wildlife activity, motorists are also reminded to watch out for deer along the roadways, as the potential for car-deer collisions increases.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck fatal crash
15-year-old dies in crash on Century Avenue and Ontario Lane in Bismarck
Cherry Blossom Massage in Bismarck
Additional details revealed in Bismarck massage parlor prostitution case; investigator explains human trafficking concern
Motorcycle Crash
13-year-old girl and 35-year-old man from South Dakota seriously injured in motorcycle crash
Downtown Bismarck
Bismarck Renaissance Zone fails to get Burleigh County approval
Dylan Wetsch and his new horse, Canam
The surprise of a lifetime thanks to Make-A-Wish ND

Latest News

Zoogoers get “Wild About Safety” in Minot
Minot busses
Record-high gas prices turn some in Minot to public transit
Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance
Watching Your Wallet: Travel insurance could help if COVID impacts your trip
Minot names itself a Main Street Community