ND Game & Fish: avoid touching young wildlife

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - MINOT, N.D. – During the next several weeks fawns, ducklings, cottontail rabbits, and songbirds will be more active.

North Dakota Game and Fish wants to caution people to leave possibly orphaned baby animals alone.

Often, it’s not abandoned or deserted, and the mother is probably nearby.

Citizens should steer clear from trying to rescue any young wildlife if they come across it alone.

Usually, the mother will reject the fawn if an unfamiliar scent is on it.

“Young wildlife is purposely put in secluded places by their parents to protect them from predators,” said Greg Gullickson.

With more wildlife activity, motorists are also reminded to watch out for deer along the roadways, as the potential for car-deer collisions increases.

