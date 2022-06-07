Minot’s Sofia Egge and Eden Olson reflect on repeat doubles tennis title

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KMOT) – Yet another state championship trophy is coming to the Magic City.

Sofia Egge and Eden Olson won their second-straight NDHSAA girls tennis doubles state title Saturday.

“It feels awesome. When we started playing in sixth grade... we just always thought, we should play doubles together. Maybe we could do something with it. And I’m just so grateful that we did,” said Olson.

It’s the first back-to-back doubles title in more than 40 years for Minot tennis.

Egge, a graduate of Minot High, and Olson, a graduate of Our Redeemer’s, did not drop a single set this season. The pair outscored the opposition 176 games to 29.

“If I were to go back and talk to sixth grade Eden, I don’t think she would believe me if I’m being honest,” said Olson.

“If I just told them this isn’t just redundant going to practice every single day, it’s going to pay off eventually,” said Egge.

In the championship match, Egge and Olson defeated Shanley’s top duo in straight sets: 6-0, 6-3.

“Coaches can say we didn’t do anything, we truly didn’t do a whole lot with this team. They are just really skilled, they have a passion for the game, they play so well together,” said Coach Scott DeLorme.

Eden finishes with 157 career victories, tied for the program’s most all-time with Raquel Egge: her partner Sofia’s sister, and the head coach of the Shanley team the duo defeated in the championship match

“It’s been a pure joy to watch them grow up and become tennis players these past six years,” said DeLorme.

Eden will attend Minot State and Sofia will attend Brown University in the fall. Both said they decided not to continue playing tennis competitively and will focus instead on education.

Minot City Council honored their achievement with a proclamation Monday night.

