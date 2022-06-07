Minot names itself a Main Street Community

MINOT, N.D. – Minot named itself a Main Street Community in a recent city meeting.

The name gives the city access to more grants and programs coming from the state level to improve downtown, infrastructure, and other focuses around the area. They discussed using a “government as a whole” approach to help multiple aspects of a community.

“You can take a look at the elements of your community that encourage people to visit, spend dollars, and hopefully stay as workers and workforce,” said Maria Effertz Hanson, ND Department of Commerce.

It requires that a city have plans in place for the future and the North Dakota Department of Commerce offers small grants to help communities develop those plans.

