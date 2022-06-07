Advertisement

Minot names itself a Main Street Community

(kfyr)
By John Salling
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Minot named itself a Main Street Community in a recent city meeting.

The name gives the city access to more grants and programs coming from the state level to improve downtown, infrastructure, and other focuses around the area. They discussed using a “government as a whole” approach to help multiple aspects of a community.

“You can take a look at the elements of your community that encourage people to visit, spend dollars, and hopefully stay as workers and workforce,” said Maria Effertz Hanson, ND Department of Commerce.

It requires that a city have plans in place for the future and the North Dakota Department of Commerce offers small grants to help communities develop those plans.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck fatal crash
15-year-old dies in crash on Century Avenue and Ontario Lane in Bismarck
Cherry Blossom Massage in Bismarck
Additional details revealed in Bismarck massage parlor prostitution case; investigator explains human trafficking concern
Motorcycle Crash
13-year-old girl and 35-year-old man from South Dakota seriously injured in motorcycle crash
Downtown Bismarck
Bismarck Renaissance Zone fails to get Burleigh County approval
Dylan Wetsch and his new horse, Canam
The surprise of a lifetime thanks to Make-A-Wish ND

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance
Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance
Taylor Leet and her castmates Damon Fichter and Jeanna Zenz
Medora Musical kicks off Wednesday for summer season
Three pets killed in Minot mobile home fire
Terry Peltier
Mandan man to see two years in prison for shooting man in hip