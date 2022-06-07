Advertisement

Minot discusses wayfinding signs for downtown

Planned Minot downtown archways
Planned Minot downtown archways(Ackerman-Estvold Engineering company)
By John Salling
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – City of Minot officials are looking at updating signs around town to help people find their way.

The project will cost nearly $1 million over three years. In 2023, they plan to add highway signs and directions to primary and secondary destinations around the Magic City.

In the second phase, the plan calls for a new entry monument for the city, and gateway arches for downtown.

“It really increases the sense of place, and it assists people in finding locations, but more so it really allows them to maybe immerse themselves into the experience of downtown instead of the experience of my iPhone,” said Ryan Ackerman, Ackerman-Estvold.

They’re also looking at adding a few interactive kiosks for people to use for information and navigation.

It’s expected to cost just over $230,000 in the first year.

