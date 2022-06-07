Medora Musical kicks off Wednesday for summer season

MEDORA, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s Medora Musical is back and open to audiences starting Wednesday night!

Your News Leader visited with several North Dakotans in the show to share what you can look forward to this season.

“Stepping on this stage it’s kind of like, ‘Woah,’ every single night,” said Taylor Leet, Bismarck.

Taylor Leet and her castmates Damon Fichter and Jeanna Zenz are familiar with the energy you feel in the outdoor amphitheater during the Medora Musical.

“We’re excited, we’ve had a long rehearsal process, and I think we’re ready to get the show up,” said Damon Fichter, Dickinson.

But they haven’t always been on this side of the stage. The North Dakotans say they can remember watching the show from the audience and how special it was even then.

“I saw my first Medora Musical when I was three, so it’s always meant a lot to me,” said Jeanna Zenz, Watford City.

The cast members say audiences can expect new themes, songs, and costumes with this season, but it will have many of the Medora traditions people love.

“People want to see the clogging and great big fun opening number, gospel, but I think there are some new and fun songs,” said Zenz.

The group has been rehearsing through rain and shine to bring you the best Medora musical experience.

This year the amphitheater is debuting its new high-capacity elevator to the seating area. For more information on show tickets, visit Medora.com.

