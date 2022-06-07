Mandan man to see two years in prison for shooting man in hip

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has sentenced a Mandan man to two years in prison after he was convicted in the shooting of another man during a January 2021 fight.

Twenty-nine-year-old Terry Peltier was scheduled to stand trial on an attempted murder charge Tuesday. Instead, he entered Alford pleas to lesser charges of reckless endangerment and aggravated assault. Under an Alford plea he does not admit guilt but acknowledges the evidence would likely lead a jury to convict him.

Judge Cynthia Feland gave him five years in prison, with three years suspended, and credit for 512 days already served.

