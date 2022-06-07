Mandan family hopes to spread awareness of rare gene condition with weekend of car races, music and more

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan community is rallying around one little girl that has a variation on her genes called CACNA1A.

Addilynn Lunstad is seven years old and likes the outdoors and boating.

“You get her out on the water, and she just lights up,” said Shawn Lunstad, Addilynn’s father.

She was three years old when her parents heard difficult news: she’s the only one in the world with her specific variant of the CACNA1A gene.

“We all have CACNA1A genes but what happened with Addilynn’s is that the coding or the spelling got mixed up so it doesn’t function the way that it should,” said Toby Lunstad, Addilynn’s mother.

It’s caused serious neurodevelopmental symptoms including difficult to treat epilepsy, hemiplegic migraines, developmental delays, and cortical vision impairment and means the family visits the hospital in Minnestoa often.

“It was kind of crippling to me. You don’t want to see your child go through the stuff she’s going through,” said Shawn Lunstad.

But through the diagnosis “Addilynn’s Bee-lievers” were born -- the name inspired by a poem about a bumble bee.

“According to the laws of aerodynamics the bumble bee cannot fly; its body is too heavy for its wings and that’s the simple reason why. But the bumble bee doesn’t know this fact, and so it flies anyway for all to see...” said Toby Lunstad reading the ‘Bumble Bee Cannot Fly’ by A.S. Waldrop.

Now at her dad’s shop, Addilynn’s Bee-lievers are preparing for a weekend with the community. For the first time, they’ll be at Mandan Motor Weekend.

“It’s something that Mandan’s never seen. You know an event this big,” said Shawn Lunstad.

They hope to spread awareness of the rare condition.

“Maybe it will make people a little more compassionate too to people with disabilities and things like that. That’s kind of my hope,” said Shawn Lunstad.

Now, Addilynn is in a good season of overall wellness.

“Hopefully, we can keep on this track,” said Shawn Lunstad.

She’s looking forward to warm summer days and a weekend of fun.

Addilynn’s Bee-lievers will be around Mandan Motor Weekend this weekend to spread awareness about CACNA1A. The group is bringing John Schneider - Bo Duke - to Mandan. For more information visit: Mandan’s Motor Weekend | Facebook

