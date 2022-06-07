A look at the District 33 Senate race

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the June election a week away, races are heating up as candidates vie for public office.

District 33 consists of Mandan, Beulah, Hazen, Riverdale, Washburn, and everything in between. In other words, it’s coal country. And the state Senate race here is one of the most closely watched in North Dakota.

Senator Jessica Bell, an environmental manager for North American Coal from Beulah, has represented coal country since the 2013 Legislative Session.

”I was the one who made sure that we had comprehensive legislation, we passed over 20 pieces of legislation that were helpful in not only the sale of Coal Creek Station, but also for all of our other facilities within coal country,” said Bell.

But Keith Boehm, a businessman from Mandan, thinks there’s more a Senator for District 33 should address.

”I hear from some ag leaders in the area that they don’t get as much support as they would like,” said Boehm.

With nearly forty years working in coal and agriculture, and as the operator of a small business, Mr. Boehm thinks his unique experience will represent the district well.

”I would introduce a more conservative fiscal policy, I would protect families and education. Since I’m in ag, engaged in ag overall, I would fully support that,” said Boehm.

Senator Bell hopes to build on her work from the past decade.

”So, public education is number one. I also want to see through our reliability and resiliency standards that we’ve been working on for a decade. And for tax relief, I chair the tax committee and I’m really, really excited to use some of the surplus for direct tax relief for our citizens,” said Bell.

She sees her experience as vital to the district’s success in the Legislature.

”We don’t have a lot of returning leadership in the Legislature, and I think that that level of experience, that ten years, is really going to be valuable. Because we’ll be able to be at the table when really big decisions are being made,” said Senator Jessica Bell.

Mr. Boehm, on the other hand, believes his experience is invaluable.

”I am a voice of ag, I am a voice of small business, and I’m a voice of energy,” said Keith Boehm.

June 14th is the primary election for Legislative races. The winner of this contest is placed on the ballot for the general election. There are no Democrats running for the District 33 Senate seat.

