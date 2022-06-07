Advertisement

FW: NDHSAA votes to split boys and girls hockey tournament, move girls tournament to Minot

(kfyr)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
VALLEY CITY, N.D. -- The North Dakota High School Activities Association approved changes to the girls hockey schedule among other proposals at a board of directors meeting Tuesday.

The high school girls hockey season will now start and end one week after the boys season, the statement said.

The boys and girls hockey state tournament will split. The boys tournament will proceed in Grand Forks, while the girls tournament will be played from March 2-4 in Minot.

As planned, the girls state ‘B’ will also be held March 2-4 in Minot, at the Minot State University Dome.

The 2022 boys tennis state tournament will also move to Minot, the location already approved as the site of the west region tournament.

In addition to the rule changes, the NDHSAA welcomed Minot North High School, and appointed Velva School Superintendent Dave Schoch as the 2022-2023 board president.

The next board meeting will be held September 22, the statement said.

