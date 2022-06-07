Advertisement

Early voting begins Wednesday in some ND counties

FILE - voting
FILE - voting(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Election Day is one week away, but you don’t have to wait until then to cast your vote.

Early voting begins Wednesday in select counties around North Dakota, including Burleigh and Morton. Often, because fewer people vote before Election Day than on Election Day, the wait times are shorter, which means the process takes less time.

For information about how to vote early or to see if it’s offered in your county, visit vote.nd.gov and look for the box in the top right corner. There, you can also find a sample ballot and even receive a map with directions to get to your polling location.

