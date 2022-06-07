Advertisement

Court upholds ‘terrorism’ sentencing of Dakota Access Pipeline saboteur

Dakota Access Pipeline
Dakota Access Pipeline(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld the eight-year prison sentence given to an environmental activist who tried to sabotage the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Jessica Reznicek pleaded guilty in June 2021 to a charge of conspiracy to damage an energy facility for vandalizing construction sites on the pipeline in 2016 and 2017. Iowa U.S. District Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger included a terrorism enhancement in her sentencing.

The Des Moines Register reports that Reznicek appealed that enhancement. But the appeals court found that “any error was harmless” in Ebinger’s sentencing because the judge had noted she would have imposed it regardless of the terrorism enhancement.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck fatal crash
15-year-old dies in crash on Century Avenue and Ontario Lane in Bismarck
Motorcycle Crash
13-year-old girl and 35-year-old man from South Dakota seriously injured in motorcycle crash
House fire in Bismarck
UPDATE: One injured, dog dies in Sunday house fire in Bismarck
2 in critical condition after a crash between semi and pickup truck in Anamoose
Body located along Lake Sakakawea Saturday
Body recovered along Lake Sakakawea shoreline

Latest News

Bismarck gas station
North Dakota gas prices up $0.55 last month, $0.29 last week alone and hurricane season could make it worse
a change of command
91st Missile Wing welcomes new commander
larks aim to bounce back
6PM Sportscast 6/6/22
weather 6/6
Evening Weather 6/6/22