Advertisement

Construction on I-94 overpass east of Bismarck

80th Street bridge overpass construction
80th Street bridge overpass construction(KFYR)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The 80th Street bridge is infamous for being hit by oversized loads. Following numerous collisions between semis and the bridge, the structure is being re-built to accommodate larger loads.

A crew of 30-40 construction workers are moving dirt to raise the bridge two feet. Because of prior incidents, this overpass was a high-priority project for the Department of Transportation.

“I think the plan for our bridge division is they’re raising all of the new bridges up to the 18-foot 4-inch mark,” said Project Engineer Daniel Christianson. “I believe that’s their grand plan so that there’s a number of bridges that need to be avoided for some of those oversized loads.”

The $5.3 million project is expected to be finished in September.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck fatal crash
15-year-old dies in crash on Century Avenue and Ontario Lane in Bismarck
Cherry Blossom Massage in Bismarck
Additional details revealed in Bismarck massage parlor prostitution case; investigator explains human trafficking concern
Motorcycle Crash
13-year-old girl and 35-year-old man from South Dakota seriously injured in motorcycle crash
Pool incident
Teen paralyzed after accident in pool; mom implores parents to be vigilant
Downtown Bismarck
Bismarck Renaissance Zone fails to get Burleigh County approval

Latest News

Planned Minot downtown archways
Minot discusses wayfinding signs for downtown
FILE - voting
Early voting begins Wednesday in some ND counties
Senator Jessica Bell (left) and Keith Boehm (right)
A look at the District 33 Senate race
Mandan family hopes to spread awareness of rare gene condition with weekend of car races, music and more