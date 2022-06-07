Construction on I-94 overpass east of Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The 80th Street bridge is infamous for being hit by oversized loads. Following numerous collisions between semis and the bridge, the structure is being re-built to accommodate larger loads.

A crew of 30-40 construction workers are moving dirt to raise the bridge two feet. Because of prior incidents, this overpass was a high-priority project for the Department of Transportation.

“I think the plan for our bridge division is they’re raising all of the new bridges up to the 18-foot 4-inch mark,” said Project Engineer Daniel Christianson. “I believe that’s their grand plan so that there’s a number of bridges that need to be avoided for some of those oversized loads.”

The $5.3 million project is expected to be finished in September.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.