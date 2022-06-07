Advertisement

Church renovation project latest project to expand childcare opportunities in Williston

(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - As more families move to Williston, the need for childcare services continues to grow. Many projects are in the works to meet that need, including one that was just announced last month.

This church, located at 7205 2nd Avenue West, hasn’t been in use for years. Now, Cody Bennett is going to renovate it into a childcare facility that he will lease to an operator.

“There are many people here that are excellent and very competent in either existing businesses or new businesses for childcare. So, my approach is to find those people, so they are able to either expand or start a new wing of their business,” said Bennett.

This project is the latest to be supported by Williston Economic Development to bring in more childcare services. Bennett will be receiving $50,000 to help renovate the building.

“This year is really a turning point for us as we are seeing a lot of projects breaking ground and projects that are coming online. We’re going to fill a lot of the need for childcare in the area,” said Shawn Wenko, Economic Development Executive Director.

Wenko added that the STAR Fund Board is requesting more financial opportunities for licensed daycares, but it has been tabled by the Williston City Commission to adjust some of the wording.

Bennett said the facility will take up to 80 children and should be ready to open by the end of the year.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck fatal crash
15-year-old dies in crash on Century Avenue and Ontario Lane in Bismarck
Cherry Blossom Massage in Bismarck
Additional details revealed in Bismarck massage parlor prostitution case; investigator explains human trafficking concern
Motorcycle Crash
13-year-old girl and 35-year-old man from South Dakota seriously injured in motorcycle crash
Dylan Wetsch and his new horse, Canam
The surprise of a lifetime thanks to Make-A-Wish ND
Downtown Bismarck
Bismarck Renaissance Zone fails to get Burleigh County approval

Latest News

10PM Sportscast 6/6/2022
10PM Sportscast 6/6/2022
gas prices nd
North Dakota gas prices up $0.55 last month, $0.29 last week alone and hurricane season could make it worse
dream come true
The surprise of a lifetime thanks to Make-A-Wish ND
minot tennis
Minot's Sofia Egge and Eden Olson reflect on repeat doubles tennis title