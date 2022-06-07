Church renovation project latest project to expand childcare opportunities in Williston

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - As more families move to Williston, the need for childcare services continues to grow. Many projects are in the works to meet that need, including one that was just announced last month.

This church, located at 7205 2nd Avenue West, hasn’t been in use for years. Now, Cody Bennett is going to renovate it into a childcare facility that he will lease to an operator.

“There are many people here that are excellent and very competent in either existing businesses or new businesses for childcare. So, my approach is to find those people, so they are able to either expand or start a new wing of their business,” said Bennett.

This project is the latest to be supported by Williston Economic Development to bring in more childcare services. Bennett will be receiving $50,000 to help renovate the building.

“This year is really a turning point for us as we are seeing a lot of projects breaking ground and projects that are coming online. We’re going to fill a lot of the need for childcare in the area,” said Shawn Wenko, Economic Development Executive Director.

Wenko added that the STAR Fund Board is requesting more financial opportunities for licensed daycares, but it has been tabled by the Williston City Commission to adjust some of the wording.

Bennett said the facility will take up to 80 children and should be ready to open by the end of the year.

