Advertisement

WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday at the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum

A local military veteran who served in World War II turns 100 years old
By Brandon Tvrdy and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) – World War II veteran Bob Reisser celebrated his 100th birthday with a special trip to the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum.

After a family party at the Elk Ridge Village, Reisser got a motorcycle escort by the American Legion to the museum where he was able to go inside planes that were used in the war.

“We got to go in the B-17. They said they’ve never had a 100-year-old get up in the cockpit before, and it’s no mean feat to get there,” family member Kurt Reisser told WOWT.

After the museum, Reisser was flown home on a helicopter provided by Dreamweaver Organization.

People Reisser loves and knows came from all over the country just to help celebrate this milestone birthday.

His grandson is especially proud of Reisser’s accomplishments and the time he spent in the military.

“I actually carry his same name,” Wesley said. “And so, it’s a great honor to. He inspired me to service. I’m not in the military but I’m in the state department and just trying to carry his great example which I try to do all my life.”

Copyright 2022 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle Crash
13-year-old girl and 35-year-old man from South Dakota seriously injured in motorcycle crash
House fire in Bismarck
No one injured in Bismarck house fire
2 in critical condition after a crash between semi and pickup truck in Anamoose
Body located along Lake Sakakawea Saturday
Body recovered along Lake Sakakawea shoreline
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon

Latest News

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been struggling to turn a page on months of ethics...
British Prime Minister Johnson to face no-confidence vote
President Joe Biden meets with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the Oval Office...
In blow to Biden, Mexican president to skip Americas Summit
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, center, signs a package of bills to strengthen gun laws, Monday,...
NY governor signs law raising age to own semiautomatic rifle
Farmland is seen with solar panels from Cypress Creek Renewables, Oct. 28, 2021, in Thurmont,...
Biden waives solar panel tariffs, seeks to boost production
WWII veteran Charles Shay, 97, right, and Julia Kelly, center, a Gulf War veteran, pay tribute...
Joy, sadness intertwine at Normandy’s D-Day commemorations