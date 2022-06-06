The worst in more than a decade: looking back at the Red River Valley spring flooding that is finally receding

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The rivers are finally receding, but it’s been a months-long flood fight for many in eastern North Dakota.

A scene that looked like this in Drayton in mid-May, has now improved to this.

And when water was once on the interstate near Pembina, that scene has also improved.

But the impacts of the overland and river flooding from the past couple of months will last.

Overall, it’s been the worst spring for flooding in the Red River Valley in more than a decade.

The 1997 flood is still the hallmark event throughout the region, especially in Grand Forks, with the flood of 2009 placing high in the rankings for many cities in the Valley. For instance in Pembina, the 1997 crest still holds the record with this year’s peak occurring on May 7 in fourth place.

These satellite images from 2020 versus 2022 show what normal conditions should look like compared with just how much of an aerial extent the flood waters consumed when they were at their peak in mid-May

One year ago, these areas were begging for rain as they were in a severe to extreme drought, but the pattern drastically changed especially heading into last winter.

“Back in the late-January and February timeframe, we were thinking it was going to be a big issue because we were dealing with so many winter storms,” said Greg Gust, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Grand Forks.

And the moisture kept coming, with top-ten precipitation totals for meteorological spring in both Grand Forks and Fargo.

Meteorological Spring (March-May) precipitation totals for Grand Forks and Fargo (KFYR)

“And it doesn’t stop. So we get a week of break, or five, six days of break. And then we get another one to two-inch rain. So you can see that that pattern just continued where nothing was getting a chance to dry off,” said Gust.

As the water continued to pile up, farms were inundated and dams even needed to be stabilized with sandbags.

“These huge landscape floods do affect these rural areas, there’s a lot of efforts in place and try and mitigate those by these type of things, but it just takes time and dollars,” said Gust.

And as the water slowly recedes this year, those in eastern North Dakota are hoping for a break from the rain.

Cities in the Red River Valley are still tallying the costs of the flooding, but leaders say the fast pace of this year’s flooding was an added challenge.

