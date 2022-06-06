Work on Minot Fire Station 5 underway

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – City leaders gathered Monday to officially break ground on the future Minot Fire Station 5.

The project has been planned for more than five years, but has had some setbacks due to the budget with the city council.

The last fire station was built in 2014 near Nedrose High School.

Minot Fire said that with the new location at 2611 4th Avenue NW, they will be able to service the northwestern community faster.

“It will give excellent fire protection in this area. I mean they’ll be just in their backyards and you know overall from a community standpoint, the additional staffing and engine will be great so when we do have a fire, we do have an additional backup engine,” said Fire Chief Kelli Kronschnabel with Minot Fire Department.

Fire Station 5 is expected to be done in the spring of 2023.

