Advertisement

Work on Minot Fire Station 5 underway

Future Home of Fire Station 5 sign
Future Home of Fire Station 5 sign(KMOT)
By Emily Norman
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – City leaders gathered Monday to officially break ground on the future Minot Fire Station 5.

The project has been planned for more than five years, but has had some setbacks due to the budget with the city council.

The last fire station was built in 2014 near Nedrose High School.

Minot Fire said that with the new location at 2611 4th Avenue NW, they will be able to service the northwestern community faster.

“It will give excellent fire protection in this area. I mean they’ll be just in their backyards and you know overall from a community standpoint, the additional staffing and engine will be great so when we do have a fire, we do have an additional backup engine,” said Fire Chief Kelli Kronschnabel with Minot Fire Department.

Fire Station 5 is expected to be done in the spring of 2023.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle Crash
13-year-old girl and 35-year-old man from South Dakota seriously injured in motorcycle crash
Bismarck fatal crash
15-year-old dies in crash on Century Avenue and Ontario Lane in Bismarck
House fire in Bismarck
UPDATE: One injured, dog dies in Sunday house fire in Bismarck
2 in critical condition after a crash between semi and pickup truck in Anamoose
Body located along Lake Sakakawea Saturday
Body recovered along Lake Sakakawea shoreline

Latest News

Minot Air Patrol
Minot law enforcement bring in air patrol, assists in over 50 traffic stops
Early voting in Ward County kicks off
91st Missile Wing
91st Missile Wing welcomes new commander
Williston Public Service Commission hearing 6-6-22
Public Service Commission holds hearing for Enhanced Oil Recovery pipeline project