The surprise of a lifetime thanks to Make-A-Wish ND

Dylan Wetsch and his new horse, Canam
Dylan Wetsch and his new horse, Canam(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Animals often have special healing qualities, and on Monday a horse took center stage during a ceremony that brought tears to many people’s eyes.

Dylan Wetsch received the surprise of his life Monday. Dozens of people gathered at a horse stable to witness and be part of an incredible dream that came true.

“My emotions are very very high, his is so exciting,” said mom Tanya Wetsch.

Canam, a six-year-old American quarter horse, is the reason for all the jubilation. Tanya Wetsch’s son, Dylan, has leukemia, but there is much more to this story than that.

“After about a year of chemo treatment, Dylan was medically cleared to ride again,” said Make-A-Wish Regional Director Amanda Godfread. “Unfortunately, at the same time the horse he had passed away. And so from that, he decided his wish for Make-A-Wish would be for a new horse.”

All of those circumstances contributed to the granting of Dylan’s wish for a horse. He has loved horses for a long time and his mom taught him to ride four years ago.

“He ended up starting to ride and just like a natural-born little cowboy,” said Tanya.

Make-A-Wish tries to grant 50 wishes per year, while all are special, this one will be remember by more than just the recipient.

Ivan Gandrud donated Dylan’s new horse and dozens of people witnessed their first ride.

“I’m excited for his future and see how they grow together, it’s pretty cool,” said Tanya.

It didn’t take long for Dylan and Canam to bond and get to know each other. Dylan plans to use the horse for cowboy mounted shooting and he’ll also spend a lot of time riding with his mom.

