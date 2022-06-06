Summer League Series: Bismarck Larks Sponsorship Experience Manager Meg Thompson

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Municipal Ballpark in Bismarck looks very different from when you watch a high school or college game there in the spring, to when the Larks’ schedule starts.

KFYR-TV Sports Director Lee Timmerman said: ”We’ll start this edition of the Summer League Series talking about how to get a ballpark ready for a season. Meg Thompson of the Larks is here. Meg, how many people and how long does it take to get this thing presentable?”

Bismarck Larks Sponsorship Experience Manager Meg Thompson said: “It takes about nine months to get it ready to go, so we are working all off-season. We have over a hundred game-day staff. We’ve got 25 interns that come in every year, and we have 14 full-time so it’s a huge team effort. There is a lot to be done with a lot of different pieces that people don’t expect, but we’re cruising now.”

Timmerman asked: “Meg, have you ever heard of the group ‘The Five Man Electric Band’?

Thompson responded: “I have not.”

Timmerman said: “They that went, ‘Signs, signs, everywhere they’re signs.’ At the ballpark, it seems like everywhere we look there are signs, but it’s very important. Why are there so many signs here at the ballpark?”

Thompson said: “We kind of have signage everywhere. It’s a huge part of our sponsorships and the packages that we provide to them, so every single sponsor is going to get at least one, sometimes two, and maybe even more signs. It’s important to them and it’s important to us support the people that are supporting us so you’re going to see some really awesome signage everywhere. We have a great design team, and they really kill it every year.”

Timmerman said: “One of the big parts of the fan experience is food and drink. Meg, depending on what ticket you have kind of dictates where you go at the ballpark doesn’t it?”

Thompson responded: “It does. We have our suite seats, we have our flock member area, we have our home plate club, our tailgate area and our clubhouse and all of those groups of people are getting all-inclusive food for three innings. We have some crazy food. We have brisket, pulled pork, alfredo, you name it, Brussel sprouts, and then they’re also going to get some drink tickets as well. They can enjoy some beer, seltzer all of that fun stuff.”

The Larks continue their series with the Duluth Huskies on Monday. The Big Sticks are off Monday before opening up a three-game series with the Western Nebraska Pioneers on Tuesday.

