Sugar Beet crop fully planted in eastern Montana; off to ‘ok’ start

Sugar Beets
Sugar Beets(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SIDNEY, M.T. (KUMV) - Blizzards and rain showers this spring have delayed some crops from being planted on time. Fortunately, one crop in eastern Montana is off to a good start.

Officials with Sidney Sugars say their sugar beet farmers were able to get in all of the crop by mid-May, which is about three weeks later than average. They say if the moisture continues to fall throughout the summer, they’ll be in good shape in time for harvest.

“There’s still a lot of factors that could affect this crop, but I think she’s off to an ‘ok’ start. I’m going to say, ‘ok’ because during germination, we did have some issues with crusting, but we’re happy with what we are seeing now,” said Duane Peters, agricultural manager with Sidney Sugars.

Sugar Beet harvest and pre-pile usually start in September or October, depending on the weather conditions.

