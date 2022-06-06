Public Service Commission holds hearing for Enhanced Oil Recovery pipeline project

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Oil producers have been drilling in the Bakken for decades, and industry officials say there is still plenty of work to be done. In order to get the most oil out of the ground, new methods such as Enhanced Oil Recovery are needed, and that’s what one company is planning to test with their latest project.

By injecting materials such as natural gas into the ground, oil producers say they can extend the production life of a well. The technique, which is known as Enhanced Oil Recovery, is being tested by various operators including Continental Resources. They are asking the Public Service Commission for approval on a three-mile pipeline that would take natural gas from the WBI pipeline to their well pad as part of a pilot project in northwestern North Dakota.

“The end goal is to ultimately produce anywhere from 25% to 60% additional oil reserves from what the original estimates are for the wells,” said Daymond Bennett, Continental Team Lead Reservoir Engineering.

The commission heard from the company Monday in Williston, questioning them on safety and permitting. While the short pipeline is straightforward, commissioners are excited to see the effectiveness of EOR.

“We’re here for the normal citing procedures, but also to learn more about that process and what it holds for the future,” said Julie Fedorchak, PSC Chairwoman.

An environmental consultant told the commission that the site was environmentally safe. Before commissioners can make a decision, Continental will need to check on a structure near the line to see if it is occupied and file any necessary waivers.

The project is expected to cost about $3.55 million.

Officials with Continental said that construction would start as soon as possible and would take about a month.

