One injured, dog dies in Sunday house fire in Bismarck

Bismarck house fire
Bismarck house fire(kfyr)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck emergency services responded to reports of a fire on the 100 Block of Avenue C at 7:36 a.m. on Sunday.

Those in the house made it out safely, although one person sustained a minor injury while leaving, which was treated on the scene.

Seven firetrucks and 20 fire fighters were dispatched and extinguished the fire by 8:30 a.m. The occupants had three dogs. One died and two are missing.

An investigation to discover the origin and cause of the fire is underway.

