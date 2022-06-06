One injured, dog dies in Sunday house fire in Bismarck
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck emergency services responded to reports of a fire on the 100 Block of Avenue C at 7:36 a.m. on Sunday.
Those in the house made it out safely, although one person sustained a minor injury while leaving, which was treated on the scene.
Seven firetrucks and 20 fire fighters were dispatched and extinguished the fire by 8:30 a.m. The occupants had three dogs. One died and two are missing.
An investigation to discover the origin and cause of the fire is underway.
