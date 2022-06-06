Old farm equipment revived to work alongside new high-tech equipment

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Technology has changed the way we do just about everything.

We work and learn differently now, thanks to high-speed internet, laptops and cell phones. Technology keeps us connected with friends and family around the world.

Advances in technology have even changed the way farmers do their work. Temperature and moisture sensors, aerial images and GPS technology all help make farming more profitable, efficient and safer.

But once in a while, it’s fun to look back at the way things used to be.

That’s exactly what the Coleman brothers did as they finished up their spring planting.

Curt Coleman is in the final stretch of spring planting. Technology is making his work a little easier.

“It takes a lot of the guesswork out of it,” he said.

Thanks to some high-tech equipment, he is able to plant a detailed corn maze.

Curt and his brother Clark use that technology to plant all their fields. Both remember the days before all these monitors took up space in the tractor cab. In fact, they remember tractors without cabs.

“This is actually the corn planter that I started planting corn and sunflowers with in the 80s,” said Clark as he motioned to an old tractor and planter. “This is the exact set up that I used.”

This four-row, 36-inch planter wasn’t exactly state of the art then.

“It was old in the 80s!” Clark laughed.

On this day, Clark is using this old machinery to plant two acres of sweet corn. The Colemans are happy to use this 24-row, 30-inch planter to plant their crops faster and more efficiently now.

“It’s quite a big difference,” said Clark.

But getting this old equipment running has reminded them of how farming has changed.

“There were a lot more farmers out in the countryside when we had farm equipment like this. I mean, it just was a bigger community,” said Clark.

“I’m old enough that the new technology scared me when it first started coming out, but once I got used to it, I wouldn’t farm without it,” added Curt.

Keeping up with the ever-changing technology is a new challenge for farmers. But it’s a challenge the Colemans are happy to tackle.

“Technology is great,” said Curt.

Because they know, this state-of-the-art technology has made their work a little easier, and their farm a little more profitable.

The sweet corn Clark planted with that old equipment is a new feature to the Coleman Corn Maze. They hope to offer a pick your own sweet corn weekend in the fall, along with the corn maze.

You can follow along on the progress on their website, www.djcolemanfarms.com and also on Facebook and Instagram – just search Coleman Corn Maze.

