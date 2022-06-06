New citizens welcomed in naturalization ceremonies in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For many, earning a new nationality opens the door opportunity. But it takes time. In the United States it takes around a year to apply and take the exams, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Now, about a month before our nation’s 276th birthday, 121 new U.S. citizens will be welcomed in North Dakota. The candidates hail from 40 countries from Ukraine to Brazil. They live across the state including Bismarck, Dickinson, Mandan, and Williston.

They’ll be sharing their naturalization stories on social media under the hashtag #NewUSCitizen.

Ceremonies will be held at NDSU June 8 and 9.

