NDDOT reminding drivers of Real ID deadline

By Anna Johnson
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is reminding citizens about the upcoming deadline to obtain a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card.

Beginning May 3, 2023, every air traveler 18 years of age and older will need a REAL ID compliant driver’s license, or another acceptable form of ID to fly within the United States.

REAL ID is a federal mandate to improve the reliability and accuracy of driver licenses and identification cards.

REAL ID compliant licenses are marked by a star on the top of the card and allows a North Dakota resident to use the driver’s license as a form of identification to complete domestic airline travel and access a federal facility such as a federal courthouse or military base.

To get a REAL ID, citizens must visit a North Dakota Driver’s License office in person. When getting a REAL ID, you will need to bring specific documents to prove your residency.

More information about REAL ID along with a list of acceptable documents is available at dot.nd.gov. Please note that if your current name is different from the name on your identity document, you will need to bring additional proof of your legal name.

North Dakota offers an Opt-in, Opt-out feature that allows residents a choice in obtaining a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card.

To schedule an appointment, visit dot.nd.gov or call NDDOT’s toll free number at 1-855-633-6835.

