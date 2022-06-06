ND diabetes patients excited about ‘game changer’ diabetes drug

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A promising study has found that a drug called tirzepatide helped people lose large amounts of weight. Experts have found that a significant weight loss may lead to remission in some people who have type 2 diabetes, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

In this most recent study, some patients lost 21 percent of their body weight — 50 to 60 pounds in some cases.

“It’s super exciting that there is progress,” said Kait Burch of Williston.

Third-grader Reagan Burch had been diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

“When she was diagnosed, it was incredibly hopeless,” said Burch. “Just because you think about her future and like what she can’t do now.”

While his drug won’t necessarily help Reagan and others with type 1 diabetes, the Burch family says they are thrilled to know some patients with type 2 diabetes finally have some hope.

“Even though it can’t help us, the fact that it can help other people is wonderful,” said Burch.

A previous study of tirzepatide showed that half the participants who were early in the course of their diabetes went into remission while taking the drug.

The drug tirzepatide is FDA approved and no serious side effects were found.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.