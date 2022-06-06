Advertisement

ND diabetes patients excited about ‘game changer’ diabetes drug

Reagan Burch
Reagan Burch(Courtesy: The Burch Family)
By Hilary Lane
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A promising study has found that a drug called tirzepatide helped people lose large amounts of weight. Experts have found that a significant weight loss may lead to remission in some people who have type 2 diabetes, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

In this most recent study, some patients lost 21 percent of their body weight — 50 to 60 pounds in some cases.

“It’s super exciting that there is progress,” said Kait Burch of Williston.

Third-grader Reagan Burch had been diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

“When she was diagnosed, it was incredibly hopeless,” said Burch. “Just because you think about her future and like what she can’t do now.”

While his drug won’t necessarily help Reagan and others with type 1 diabetes, the Burch family says they are thrilled to know some patients with type 2 diabetes finally have some hope.

“Even though it can’t help us, the fact that it can help other people is wonderful,” said Burch.

A previous study of tirzepatide showed that half the participants who were early in the course of their diabetes went into remission while taking the drug.

The drug tirzepatide is FDA approved and no serious side effects were found.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle Crash
13-year-old girl and 35-year-old man from South Dakota seriously injured in motorcycle crash
Bismarck fatal crash
15-year-old dies in crash on Century Avenue and Ontario Lane in Bismarck
House fire in Bismarck
UPDATE: One injured, dog dies in Sunday house fire in Bismarck
2 in critical condition after a crash between semi and pickup truck in Anamoose
Body located along Lake Sakakawea Saturday
Body recovered along Lake Sakakawea shoreline

Latest News

Some people in North Dakota are conflicted about the Governor's contributions to legislative...
North Dakotans conflicted about Burgum’s million-dollar campaign donations ahead of election
Future Home of Fire Station 5 sign
Work on Minot Fire Station 5 underway
Minot Air Patrol
Minot law enforcement bring in air patrol, assists in over 50 traffic stops
Early voting in Ward County kicks off