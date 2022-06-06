Minot Police warn of recurrence of “jury duty” scam

MINOT, N.D. - Minot Police said that they have received several reports about a “Jury Duty Scam.”

Authorities say the scammer identifies themselves as Todd Rupp with the Ward County Court.

The best defense is to hang up if you receive a call like this.

People are encouraged to file a report with local law enforcement and can notify the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office.

