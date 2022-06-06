Minot law enforcement bring in air patrol, assists in over 50 traffic stops

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Law enforcement in the Minot area said they’ve seen an increase in people fleeing when officers try to stop them.

Multiple agencies worked together to bring in aircraft to assist enforcement on June 2 with a camera system that can track vehicles from miles away.

It assisted in more than 50 traffic stops. Charges from that day included one methamphetamine, one possession of drug paraphernalia, two DUIs, and six driving with suspended licenses.

Authorities said they’ll use it again on random days to discourage people from running.

