Advertisement

Minot law enforcement bring in air patrol, assists in over 50 traffic stops

Minot Air Patrol
Minot Air Patrol(KMOT)
By John Salling
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Law enforcement in the Minot area said they’ve seen an increase in people fleeing when officers try to stop them.

Multiple agencies worked together to bring in aircraft to assist enforcement on June 2 with a camera system that can track vehicles from miles away.

It assisted in more than 50 traffic stops. Charges from that day included one methamphetamine, one possession of drug paraphernalia, two DUIs, and six driving with suspended licenses.

Authorities said they’ll use it again on random days to discourage people from running.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle Crash
13-year-old girl and 35-year-old man from South Dakota seriously injured in motorcycle crash
Bismarck fatal crash
15-year-old dies in crash on Century Avenue and Ontario Lane in Bismarck
House fire in Bismarck
UPDATE: One injured, dog dies in Sunday house fire in Bismarck
2 in critical condition after a crash between semi and pickup truck in Anamoose
Body located along Lake Sakakawea Saturday
Body recovered along Lake Sakakawea shoreline

Latest News

Future Home of Fire Station 5 sign
Work on Minot Fire Station 5 underway
Early voting in Ward County kicks off
91st Missile Wing
91st Missile Wing welcomes new commander
Williston Public Service Commission hearing 6-6-22
Public Service Commission holds hearing for Enhanced Oil Recovery pipeline project