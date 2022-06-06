Glasser Images attorney says he ‘wants to set the record straight’ regarding lawsuit

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The attorney representing Bismarck-based photography business Glasser Images says his client has been mischaracterized by the state in its lawsuit.

Glasser Images and owner Jack Glasser have been involved in legal disputes for months following the shutdown of the photography studio last October. Former clients have filed more than $1.4 million in complaints against Glasser Images.

Now, Glasser Images Attorney Tim O’Keeffe says he “wants to set the record straight.” He says the state’s lawsuit “mischaracterizes a business failure as intentional fraud.” He says the business owners have been working seven days a week for the past eight months to get past clients their photographs and they have “cut out all expenses” in their lives as they work to get former clients’ images.

O’Keeffe seeks to dismiss the lawsuit, saying the state fails to state a claim upon which relief can be granted.

