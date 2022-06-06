Advertisement

Glasser Images attorney says he ‘wants to set the record straight’ regarding lawsuit

Glasser Images
Glasser Images(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The attorney representing Bismarck-based photography business Glasser Images says his client has been mischaracterized by the state in its lawsuit.

Glasser Images and owner Jack Glasser have been involved in legal disputes for months following the shutdown of the photography studio last October. Former clients have filed more than $1.4 million in complaints against Glasser Images.

Now, Glasser Images Attorney Tim O’Keeffe says he “wants to set the record straight.” He says the state’s lawsuit “mischaracterizes a business failure as intentional fraud.” He says the business owners have been working seven days a week for the past eight months to get past clients their photographs and they have “cut out all expenses” in their lives as they work to get former clients’ images.

O’Keeffe seeks to dismiss the lawsuit, saying the state fails to state a claim upon which relief can be granted.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle Crash
13-year-old girl and 35-year-old man from South Dakota seriously injured in motorcycle crash
House fire in Bismarck
No one injured in Bismarck house fire
2 in critical condition after a crash between semi and pickup truck in Anamoose
Body located along Lake Sakakawea Saturday
Body recovered along Lake Sakakawea shoreline
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon

Latest News

Coleman Corn Maze
Coleman Corn Maze ‘plants’ for next season
Bismarck fatal crash
15-year-old dies in crash on Century Avenue and Ontario Lane in Bismarck
Bismarck house fire
One injured, dog dies in Sunday house fire in Bismarck
red river flooding
The worst in more than a decade: looking back at the Red River Valley spring flooding that is finally receding