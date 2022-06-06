Advertisement

Family in Stark County hand plants hemp farm, enjoys learning as they grow

Hemp farm in Stark County
Hemp farm in Stark County(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARK COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - After recent rains, farmers are catching up on spring planting. For the first hemp-farming family in western North Dakota, the labor is intensive but worthwhile.

The Weber family places each hemp plant in the soil by hand at their farm in Stark County.

“There’s a lot to do,” said Reid Weber, who sometimes likes to help his parents plant.

Eight-year-old Reid likes to help, even if it’s a little muddy.

“I love working with my family and brother. I love putting the plants in the ground on this machine that my mom sits with me,” said Reid.

Five-year-old John says the process is pretty simple.

“First you plant a seed and then you give it water. And in a few weeks then it will grow,” said John Weber.

Hand-planting takes extra work, but the Webers say there’s a purpose when working with hemp.

“We have to plant the CBD and the CBG plants by hand so they can be far enough apart to get the sunlight they need. There’s really no machinery that can do what the human hands can do to get these plants harvested and planted,” said Badlands Hemp Co-Owner Shane Weber.

As first-time farmers, the family started working their never-before-tilled land during the pandemic. They say they’ve learned a lot as they’ve navigated the fields and the perceptions of the plant.

The hemp and products made from these crops are legal in North Dakota when they conform to applicable laws. After these plants are fully grown, the family turns the plant into various wellness products, popular for pain relief.

“It is so cool to be able to help so many people. Like I never thought I would be in the position to be able to help as many people as we have been able to help,” said Cathy Weber, co-owner of Badlands Hemp.

While the kids are too young to help with some parts of the process, they’re happy planting in the mud.

“I just saw a worm in the field when we were out there,” said John Weber.

It takes the family about three days to plant two acres of hemp. For more on their story visit: About Us – Badlands Hemp (badlandsorganichemp.com)

Industrial hemp and marijuana are both types of the same plant, but hemp has less than 0.3% THC which is the psychoactive compound. The 2014 Farm Bill approved some industrial hemp production in North Dakota. Since then, the state’s seen production grow each year.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck fatal crash
15-year-old dies in crash on Century Avenue and Ontario Lane in Bismarck
Motorcycle Crash
13-year-old girl and 35-year-old man from South Dakota seriously injured in motorcycle crash
House fire in Bismarck
UPDATE: One injured, dog dies in Sunday house fire in Bismarck
2 in critical condition after a crash between semi and pickup truck in Anamoose
Body located along Lake Sakakawea Saturday
Body recovered along Lake Sakakawea shoreline

Latest News

Downtown Bismarck
Bismarck Renaissance Zone fails to get Burleigh County approval
Fleck Free Lunch Program
Dylan Wetsch and his new horse, Canam
The surprise of a lifetime thanks to Make-A-Wish ND
Some people in North Dakota are conflicted about the Governor's contributions to legislative...
North Dakotans conflicted about Burgum’s million-dollar campaign donations ahead of election