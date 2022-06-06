Family in Stark County hand plants hemp farm, enjoys learning as they grow

STARK COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - After recent rains, farmers are catching up on spring planting. For the first hemp-farming family in western North Dakota, the labor is intensive but worthwhile.

The Weber family places each hemp plant in the soil by hand at their farm in Stark County.

“There’s a lot to do,” said Reid Weber, who sometimes likes to help his parents plant.

Eight-year-old Reid likes to help, even if it’s a little muddy.

“I love working with my family and brother. I love putting the plants in the ground on this machine that my mom sits with me,” said Reid.

Five-year-old John says the process is pretty simple.

“First you plant a seed and then you give it water. And in a few weeks then it will grow,” said John Weber.

Hand-planting takes extra work, but the Webers say there’s a purpose when working with hemp.

“We have to plant the CBD and the CBG plants by hand so they can be far enough apart to get the sunlight they need. There’s really no machinery that can do what the human hands can do to get these plants harvested and planted,” said Badlands Hemp Co-Owner Shane Weber.

As first-time farmers, the family started working their never-before-tilled land during the pandemic. They say they’ve learned a lot as they’ve navigated the fields and the perceptions of the plant.

The hemp and products made from these crops are legal in North Dakota when they conform to applicable laws. After these plants are fully grown, the family turns the plant into various wellness products, popular for pain relief.

“It is so cool to be able to help so many people. Like I never thought I would be in the position to be able to help as many people as we have been able to help,” said Cathy Weber, co-owner of Badlands Hemp.

While the kids are too young to help with some parts of the process, they’re happy planting in the mud.

“I just saw a worm in the field when we were out there,” said John Weber.

It takes the family about three days to plant two acres of hemp. For more on their story visit: About Us – Badlands Hemp (badlandsorganichemp.com)

Industrial hemp and marijuana are both types of the same plant, but hemp has less than 0.3% THC which is the psychoactive compound. The 2014 Farm Bill approved some industrial hemp production in North Dakota. Since then, the state’s seen production grow each year.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.