Early voting in Ward County kicks off

MINOT, N.D. – This year’s primary election is just about a week away and those looking to get voting in early can do that this week.

Early voting takes place this week through Friday, June 10, and next week Monday, June 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Ward County Administration Building.

With this year not being a presidential election year, county officials are expecting lower turn outs for voters across the board, but are expecting more people will take advantage of early voting.

“On our last election, which would have been the general election in 2020, we had a lot of people utilize early voting. The school special election was probably about even I would say, but a lot of people do like it that way. You can get it done just in case something comes up on election,” said Marisa Haman, Ward County’s Auditor and Treasurer.

Early voting does not require additional information from voters.

June 14 is election day and voting centers in Ward County will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Polling locations are below:

State Fair Center at 2005 E Burdick Expressway, Minot ND 58701

Maysa Arena at 2501 W Burdick Expressway, Minot ND 58701

Berthold Senior Center at 309 Main Street North, Berthold, ND 58718

Ryder City Hall at 260 N Main Street, Ryder, ND 58779

Kenmare Memorial Hall at 5 3rd Street northeast, Kenmare, ND 58746

Sawyer City Hall at 104 Dakota Avenue, Sawyer, ND 58781

