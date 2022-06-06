Coleman Corn Maze ‘plants’ for next season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Only a small portion of extreme western North Dakota remains in a drought. Portions of a few counties are listed as abnormally dry.

It’s a big change from last year, when nearly the whole state was in extreme or exceptional drought. The dry conditions made it a rough year for farmers. Many didn’t even harvest their crops.

The drought even forced the Coleman Corn Maze near Bismarck to close.

The 10-acre corn maze didn’t survive the hot, dry summer and didn’t open for visitors.

But it’s a new year, and the Colemans are hoping for a better growing season this year. They finished planting the maze last week and are hopeful this year will be better.

“I think we’re going to be okay if we can get some timely rains here and the land was kind of rested last year so it should have good fertility and we should be good to go and just get some rain and no hail,” said Clark Coleman.

You can follow along on the progress of the corn maze at also on Facebook and Instagram – just search Coleman Corn Maze.

They’ve added a few new things this year, including a pick your own sweet corn patch.

