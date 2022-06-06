Century’s Schoepp & Heart River’s Nantt named finalists for Mr. & Ms. Golf Awards

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The inaugural North Dakota Mr. and Mrs. Golf award finalists were announced on Monday morning.

Century’s Logan Schoepp is one of three boys up for the award.

And on the girl’s side, Heart River’s Grace Nantt is one of two finalists.

Schoepp has 6 high school wins in his career and was also named the West Region Senior of the Year.

Nantt is a two-time all-state member and 2-time state team champion.

The award will be announced on June 11th.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.