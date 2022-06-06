Advertisement

Century’s Schoepp & Heart River’s Nantt named finalists for Mr. & Ms. Golf Awards

Golf ball
Golf ball(KFYR)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The inaugural North Dakota Mr. and Mrs. Golf award finalists were announced on Monday morning.

Century’s Logan Schoepp is one of three boys up for the award.

And on the girl’s side, Heart River’s Grace Nantt is one of two finalists.

Schoepp has 6 high school wins in his career and was also named the West Region Senior of the Year.

Nantt is a two-time all-state member and 2-time state team champion.

The award will be announced on June 11th.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle Crash
13-year-old girl and 35-year-old man from South Dakota seriously injured in motorcycle crash
Bismarck fatal crash
15-year-old dies in crash on Century Avenue and Ontario Lane in Bismarck
House fire in Bismarck
UPDATE: One injured, dog dies in Sunday house fire in Bismarck
2 in critical condition after a crash between semi and pickup truck in Anamoose
Body located along Lake Sakakawea Saturday
Body recovered along Lake Sakakawea shoreline

Latest News

Summer League Series
Summer League Series: Bismarck Larks Sponsorship Experience Manager Meg Thompson
10PM Sportscast 6/05/2022
10PM Sportscast 6/05/2022
sports 6/4/22
10PM Sportscast 6/4/22
Sofia Egge and Eden Olson
Minot’s Sofia Egge and Eden Olson claim second-straight state tennis doubles championship