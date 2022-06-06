Businesses find ways to cope as inflation soars

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new study finds more Americans are losing confidence in the economy as inflation increases and prices rise.

Sam Williams, owner of Mabel’s All Day food truck in Bismarck says his daily expenses are continuing to soar and soar.

“We know prices are going up, for cost of goods,” said Williams.

As prices on almost everything continue to climb, a new Gallop study found that Americans aren’t feeling very confident in the economy, with 42% of people describing the current economic conditions as “poor.” Only 2% of people said the economy is “excellent” with 38% describing it as fair.

“I’m an optimist by nature, but, it’s a little concerning the way things are going right now,” said Williams.

While rising costs are hurting local businesses like Mabel’s All Day, business owners around the country that were able to move online during the pandemic are reaping the benefits as key staples like food, gasoline, and electricity continue to rise.

“We can actually cut some overhead by not doing things in the office and do things in the virtual space,” said Patience Dean, CEO of Patience Dean Studios.

Dean helps aspiring entrepreneurs either start a business, write a book, or get a patent pending on an invention. Because her business was able to move online, she is able to stave off some rising costs.

“I think virtual is going to be definitely the way that we’re going to be to be able to move forward,” said Dean.

But for some businesses, like Mabel’s, moving online just isn’t realistic.

“If you live here and you want to support local, every business that’s a local business really would appreciate it,” said Williams.

