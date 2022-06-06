Advertisement

Biden to appear on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ during Western trip

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, on May 10, 2022.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - Another sign America’s entertainment landscape is returning to normal: President Joe Biden will make his first in-person appearance on a late-night talk show since taking office.

Biden will be a guest Wednesday night on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” the White House said.

Kimmel tweeted Sunday: “Our very elected President @JoeBiden visits @JimmyKimmelLive Wednesday night. No malarkey.”

Biden travels Wednesday to Los Angeles to host the Ninth Summit of the Americas, and Kimmel’s show tapes in Hollywood.

In December 2021 Biden appeared virtually on NBC’s “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon, his first late-night appearance while in office.

Government leaders from across the hemisphere will gather to discuss economic prosperity, climate change, the migration crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, the White House said. Biden will give the summit’s opening address on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body located along Lake Sakakawea Saturday
Body recovered along Lake Sakakawea shoreline
House fire in Bismarck
No one injured in Bismarck house fire
North Dakota's Cara Mund
North Dakota’s Cara Mund graduates from Harvard Law
Dakota Tackle
Dakota Tackle ownership to change hands after 43 years
Motorcycle Crash
13-year-old girl and 35-year-old man from South Dakota seriously injured in motorcycle crash

Latest News

weather 6/5
Evening Weather 6/5/22
sports 6/4/22
10PM Sportscast 6/4/22
Extent of Red River flooding in mid-May 2022
The worst in more than a decade: looking back at the Red River Valley spring flooding that is finally receding
red river flooding pkg
The worst in more than a decade: looking back at the Red River Valley spring flooding that is finally receding