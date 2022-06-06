Advertisement

Badlands Big Sticks off to strong summer season

Badlands Big Sticks
Badlands Big Sticks(KFYR-TV)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - The Badlands Big Sticks baseball team is off to a great start this season.

Dickinson’s summer collegiate team plays thirty games from May through August. Athletes and coaches come from across the country for the experience.

Members said the community supports the team and there’s a lot of energy on game days.

They have only lost one game so far and believe they have what it takes to go all the way.

“I think we have a chance to do something pretty cool here and we got to bring it back to Dickinson, we’re excited, championship season, yeah,” said pitcher Justin Butz.

“I think we have a really good team; you know, they really get along with each other on and off the field and I think that’s why we’re having a lot of success,” said head coach Cameron Johnson.

For more information on games and tickets you can visit Badlands Big Sticks on Facebook.

