Additional details revealed in Bismarck massage parlor prostitution case; investigator explains human trafficking concern

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Court documents filed Monday have revealed additional information regarding the investigation into Cherry Blossom Massage in Bismarck.

Police shut down the North Bismarck business Friday and arrested 54-year-old David Coble and 48-year-old Yanhong Coble after they say the pair were promoting prostitution.

Bismarck police say they began investigating the spa in February 2021 after they received an anonymous tip from a man saying he was touched inappropriately. Police say they believe criminal conduct had been ongoing for potentially a year prior to the start of the investigation. Police say a confidential informant recorded a massage therapist propositioning him and numerous men admitted to receiving sexual acts at the spa.

An investigator says he believes it’s likely that the owners brought employees to Bismarck for the purpose of performing sex acts. He says in similar human trafficking cases he’s seen, employees work “under financial duress to perform sex acts on customers” where they cannot “exercise any discretion on whom these sex acts are performed.”

Yanhong Coble is in custody on a $2,500 bond. David Coble is in custody and has not yet had bond set.

