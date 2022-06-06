91st Missile Wing welcomes new commander

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D.- Three change of command ceremonies this month are changing the face of Minot Air Force Base.

The 91st Missile Wing welcomed a new commander.

One of the new faces arriving at Minot Air Force Base is Col. Kenneth McGhee. He comes from Malmstrom Air Force Base where he oversaw three missile squadrons.

He addressed some of his expectations for the 91 Missile Wing.

“A team that full capitalizes on the strength of our diversity and harnesses that strength to create the most lethal unit of strikers in the Air Force, and sometimes our challenges are indeed greater through isolation, resource scarcity, and a host of other issues that require the absolute best of you,” said McGhee. Outgoing Commander Col. Christopher

Menuey had good things to say about the team he led.

“Your performance over the last two years has been phenomenal, crushing our nuclear surety inspections, unit effectiveness inspection, maintaining superior generation rates while also conducting test launches at Vandenberg simulated test launches here in the missile field,” said Menuey.

The change of command ceremony involves passing off the unit flag to show the changing of authority. McGhee spoke about his understanding of the base culture.

“The best come north isn’t just a sign at the gate it’s a calling that summons the best defenders, maintainers, operators, and support personnel that the Air Force has to offer. It boldly proclaims that what you are and what you are expected to be is the absolute best,” said McGhee.

They scheduled the ceremony to fall on the anniversary of D-Day, honoring the fallen that came before.

The next ceremony will be held on June 23, for the 5th Bomb Wing.

