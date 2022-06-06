15-year-old dies in crash on Century Avenue and Ontario Lane in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 15-year-old is dead after a car crash in Bismarck Sunday night.

Bismarck police say the teen was travelling eastbound in a truck through the intersection of Century Ave. and Ontario Lane.

They say 45-year-old Jolene Stockert of Bismarck was making a left turn to go Southbound on Ontario when the teen struck the back-passenger portion of her car.

Stockert was uninjured in the accident.

The teen, whose name has not been released because the individual is a minor, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Bismarck police say speed was a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

