15-year-old dies in crash on Century Avenue and Ontario Lane in Bismarck
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 15-year-old is dead after a car crash in Bismarck Sunday night.
Bismarck police say the teen was travelling eastbound in a truck through the intersection of Century Ave. and Ontario Lane.
They say 45-year-old Jolene Stockert of Bismarck was making a left turn to go Southbound on Ontario when the teen struck the back-passenger portion of her car.
Stockert was uninjured in the accident.
The teen, whose name has not been released because the individual is a minor, was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Bismarck police say speed was a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.
