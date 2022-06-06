13-year-old girl and 35-year-old man from South Dakota seriously injured in motorcycle crash

MCKENZIE COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A 13-year-old girl and 35-year-old man from South Dakota were seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash on Highway 1806, about 20 miles north of Watford City Sunday morning.

According to a spokesperson with the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the motorcycle was having mechanical issues, and the driver missed a curve in the road, crossed into the other lane and went off the highway.

The 13-year-old girl, from Bell Fourche, South Dakota, fell off the motorcycle. The driver was pinned under the motorcycle. Neither were wearing a helmet.

The crash is under investigation and charges are pending for the driver.

