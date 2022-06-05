North Dakota Game and Fish create fishing challenge for avid anglers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Those who frequently go fishing seem to have their favorite spot to kick back and cast a line.

North Dakota Fish Challenge is an initiative designed to get more people fishing, trying to catch new species, exploring new waters, and learning or remembering how much fun fishing can be.

“So our 2022 North Dakota Fish Challenge runs from May 1st to August 15th. In between that time, you need to catch a channel catfish, a smallmouth bass, a yellow perch and a northern pike in North Dakota waters. Just trying to highlight some of our native species and ones that maybe people don’t already target,” said NDGF R3 coordinator Cayla Bendel.

If you’re unsure where to target these fish species, there are plenty of resources that can help.

“A great resource to figure out where you could go for some of these species is our brand new where to fish application. And you can type in what species you’re looking for or even multiple species. And then as well as a distance or a radius from where you want to go, and it’ll pop up a whole bunch of lakes that have those species and meet the criteria,” said Bendel.

Bendel says you don’t need an expensive boat and a lot of equipment to participate in this year’s fish challenge.

“Many of them you could just catch on a bobber or a worm. Many of the species exist in our community fisheries. If you’re new to fishing you can also check out our virtual fishing mentor, which will kind of go through some tackle and some basic strategies for catching fish,” said Bendel.

If you catch all four species by August 15 in a North Dakota water, you go to the Game and Fish Department’s website at gf.nd.gov and submit your catches.

“You talk about where you caught them, submit us a photo, and then if you complete the challenge, we’ll send you a sticker and a certificate,” said Bendel.

There are many reasons the Game and Fish Department decided to offer a fish challenge.

“Try to get some current anglers maybe fishing for a new species or trying a new body of water near them. Kind of looking around at some of the many lakes that we have, and maybe they’ll get excited about targeting that species in the future. I think we have a lot of different diverse fisheries in the state and this is a great way to get people exploring those,” said Bendel.

If you’re participating in this year’s fish challenge, you need to follow all fishing rules and regulations.

For more information on the fish challenge or a list of rules and regulations, go to gf.nd.gov.

