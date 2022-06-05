No one injured in Bismarck house fire

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - No one was injured after a house fire in central Bismarck Sunday morning. A neighbor noticed the fire and called 911 around 7:30 a.m. Bismarck Fire Department responded to East Avenue C between 1st and 2nd Street.

Sgt. Scott Betz with the Bismarck Police said they believe nobody was hurt and the fire was primarily contained to one house, although surrounding houses have some scar damage.

