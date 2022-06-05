Advertisement

No one injured in Bismarck house fire

House fire in Bismarck
House fire in Bismarck(KFYR-TV)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - No one was injured after a house fire in central Bismarck Sunday morning. A neighbor noticed the fire and called 911 around 7:30 a.m. Bismarck Fire Department responded to East Avenue C between 1st and 2nd Street.

Sgt. Scott Betz with the Bismarck Police said they believe nobody was hurt and the fire was primarily contained to one house, although surrounding houses have some scar damage.

